Barbie to Oppenheimer, writers' strike poses threat to box office numbers for tentpoles

Things seem to get trickier for the upcoming slate of Hollywood films as writers’ strike could dampen the release efforts – marketing campaigns that ultimately lead to box office numbers. The most recent films that will get affected by the strike are Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, and the franchise relaunch Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem. There are reports that studios are shifting their plans to get ahead of the June 30 deadline for a new SAG-AFTRA contract.

How the Writers' strike is posing a threat to Hollywood's probable summer blockbusters

What culminates in this deal is extremely crucial for all film studios as a no-deal with the union members (which includes every movie star you can think of) will result in them hitting the picket lines. They won’t be available nor will be willing to promote any of their latest films. Before it hit the world of films, the Writers Guild of America strike has already posed an issue for TV and streaming shows looking to launch Emmy campaigns.

Global and domestic press junkets might get affected

The strike is also hurting the publicists who were hoping to get press for writer clients with movies opening in theaters or debuting at Cannes or Tribeca. The press junket for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem has been shifted from July to June in the hopes of getting ahead of any potential strike. Paramount’s other major release, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1, which opens on July 12, won’t be affected by an actors' strike. The international press junket will be from June 18-19. So if the talks falter, all interviews will tank.

Nolan's Oppenheimer is hopeful of a resolution

While other films are falling helter-skelter, one film that is standing its ground is Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer. It is holding firm to its July 7-8 New York junket dates. This falls after the June 30 deadline and could be impacted.