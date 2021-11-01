Bar sets bizarre rule on playing Mariah Carey's 'All I Want For Christmas' and fans aren't happy

A rather bizarre jukebox rule at a Dallas bar as irked fans of singer Mariah Carrey. The unnamed bar in Texas has angered fans online after it put restrictions on the number of times Carey's hit song 'All I Want For Christmas Is You' could be played at the jukebox.



The singer herself waded into the online debate which sparked after columnist Kyle Smith shared a photo - taken in Dallas- detailing the rules of the said bar on playing the song.



The sign reads, "Mariah Carey's 'All I Want for Christmas Is You' will be skipped if played before December 1. After December 1 the song is only allowed one time a night."

The location of the bar remains unknown but the tweet has gone viral with fans of the singer expressing their displeasure.



"The owner of that bar is probably a Mariah hater, why not also write every other Christmas song on there?" a fan wrote. "The fact that people keep selecting that song amongst all the others goes to show what a true classic this song is."

"Anybody who doesn't like a song that literally and instantaneously spreads joy and happiness and is like the epitome of Christmas can't be a very likable person."

Some felt it was unfair that Carey's Christmas song was being singled out. MariahsRarities branded the rules "suspicious" and noted that no such restrictions were being placed on "songs by white artists."



"They hate to see a girlboss win," one wrote.

There were some who did feel that there should be a limit to playing the age old classic.



"During my retail years, I would hear all I want for Christmas at least 15 times a day during the holidays," wrote one and added. "I haven't played that song since."

Carey eventually caught on to the discussion and jokingly shared a photo of herself dressed in armour in the middle of what it seemed like a battlefield.

Carey released the song 'All I Want For Christmas Is You' on October 29, 1994. The song holds the Guinness World Record for highest-charting holiday (Christmas/New Year) song on the Hot 100 by a solo artist.