Bad Bunny, Lizzo and many more to perform at Grammy Awards 2023

The Recording Academy announced the performers for the 2023 Grammys and it will be a star-studded affair. Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige, Brandi Carlile, Luke Combs, Steve Lacy, Lizzo, Sam Smith and Kim Petras are all set to hit the stage at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena on Feb 5.

According to Billboard, all of these artists are nominated in Big Four categories at the Grammys except for Combs, and Smith and Petras.

Combs received three nominations: best country duo/group performance, best country song, and best country album.

Carlile has bagged seven nods and Blige has six. The 'About Damn Time' singer Lizzo follows closely behind with five nominations and Lacy has four. Combs and Bad Bunny are in the running for three Grammy Awards–and Smith and Petras are up for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their hit 'Unholy', as reported by E News.

According to E News, the most-nominated musician of the night is Beyonce, who has bagged a total of nine nods, tying with her husband Jay-Z for most Grammy nominations in history with 88 overall. Kendrick Lamar enters with eight nominations and Adele has seven. Harry Styles, Future and DJ Khaled also join Blige with six nods.

The 65th Annual Grammy Awards will air live from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles and will be hosted by Emmy-winning comedian Trevor Noah consecutively for the third year. The show will broadcast live on Sunday, Feb 5, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS, and will be available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+.

The 65th Annual Grammy Awards are produced by Fulwell 73 Productions for the Recording Academy. Raj Kapoor serves as showrunner and executive producer, alongside Ben Winston and Jesse Collins as executive producers. Phil Heyes joins for the first time as director, Eric Cook as co-executive producer with Tabitha Dumo, Tiana Gandelman, Patrick Menton, and David Wild as producers.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE