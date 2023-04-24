Back together? Ashanti and Nelly hold hands during a boxing match, video goes viral

Ashanti and Nelly's new video on the internet has left their fans excited. Over the weekend, the longtime on-again, off-again couple were spotted at Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia boxing match at T-Mobile Arena in Los Vegas. The pair were seen holding hands while watching the fight. The video has now been widely circulated and has made fans believe that Nelly, 48, and Ashanti, 42, are back together,

For years, Ashanti and Nelly's romance has long been something of a mystery, as well as a source of gossip for fans. The two stars have played coy in the press over the years whether they are actually together or just friends.

Back in 2005, Ashanti had told People that they 'went out' but also added were not 'boyfriend and girlfriend'. Three years later, she teased that an engagement was 'definitely in the future'.

Nelly & Ashanti at Gervonta Davis & Ryan Garcia fight pic.twitter.com/OXxaEDUIMO — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) April 23, 2023 ×

Awwwww we love to see it! Nelly and Ashanti are breaking the internet Chile after being spotted together last night at the

Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia fight in Las Vegas! Cousins, are y’all here for it?



( 🎥: @Jungletography | @theneighborhoodtalk ) pic.twitter.com/iIsDtizPGv — NOIR ONLINE (@noironlineorg_) April 23, 2023 ×

In 2013, she laughed off questions about the rapper in a Hot 97 interview, jokingly asking, "Who said we had a relationship?"