Bachchans, Hrithik Roshan celebrate Holi with family

Holi, the festival of colour is here and even though the celebrations this year are subdued due to the outbreak of coronavirus, traditional celebrations are being carried out.

Many of Bollywood stars rang in the festival with a traditional puja on Monday evening. The Bachchans performed the traditional puja at their residence on Monday evening and shared photos on social media later.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared a few photos, including one of her with daughter Aaradhya posing together by the fire. “Happy Holi to all. Love and light,” she wrote.

Photos of Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Aishwarya and Aaradhya performing a Holi puja were also shared by on social media.

Hrithik Roshan joined former wife Sussanne Khan's family for a pre-Holi bash. The actor was seen at sister-in-law Farah Khan Ali's house for a family get together.

Zayed Khan, Fardeen Khan, Sanjay Khan, Zareen Khan and DJ Aqueel were also seen at the get-together.

Sussanne also shared a few photos from the evening. “ Happy Holi to all you beautiful people.. may the strength and the force of the universe always be in your being. God bless us all to be full of love, that kind of power that kills all these crazy viruses,” she wrote.

After celebrating an early holi at Isha Ambani's residence on Saturday, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were spotted at Mumbai airport on their way back to America on Monday night.

It was Nick's first Holi celebration and he took to Instagram to share a few pictures and a video from the Holi bash. The video unwittingly captured rumoured couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif dancing together.

Cricketer Hardik Pandya and fiance Natasha Stankovic celebrated the festival with the extended Pandya family.

Due to the outbreak of coronavirus, many stars urged people to stay at home and avoid large gatherings while wishing them for holi.