Actor Babil Khan has deleted his Instagram account after his video calling out Bollywood bullies went viral. The Qala actor had posted an emotional video about bullying in Bollywood, mentioning celebrities like Ananya Panday and Arjun Kapoor.

A rising star in Bollywood

Babil is the son of the late actor Irrfan and his wife Sutapa Sikdar. Babil made his acting debut in the critically acclaimed Netflix movie Qala and won the IIFA Award for Star Debut of the Year (Male). He has also acted in Friday Night Plan, Railway Men and the recently released Logout.

Babil speaks out against industry toxicity

In his video, he spoke about the bullying he has faced in the film industry, saying, “What I mean to say is that I just want you guys to know that there are people like Shanaya Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Arjun Kapoor, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Raghav Juyal, Adarsh Gourav and Arijit Singh. There are so many more names. Bollywood is so f***. Bollywood is so screwed.”

"Bollywood is the most fakest, fakest, fakest industry that I've ever ever been a part of. But there are few people that want Bollywood to be better (smiles)... I got to show to you so much more, so much more, so much more. I have so much more to give you..."

The video was shared on Reddit and had many fans concerned about the actor's mental health.

