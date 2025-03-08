The LIVA v Grand Finale was an unforgettable night of fashion, glamour, talent, and empowerment, spotlighting India’s most promising stars in beauty, fashion design, and content creation.

The showpiece witnessed the crowning of Ayushree Malik as Miss Diva Supranational 2024 and Vipra Mehta as Miss Diva Cosmo 2024. These exceptional women will proudly represent India on the global stage at Miss Supranational 2025 and Miss Cosmo 2025, respectively, carrying forward the nation’s illustrious legacy in international pageantry.

The evening also marked a historic milestone, unveiling the first-ever winners in two brand-new categories. Sudhruti Padhiary from Odisha was declared Miss Diva Fashion Designer 2024, while Ananya Praveen from Bihar won the title of Miss Diva Content Creator 2024. Their victories underscore the evolution of Miss Diva, celebrating not just runway excellence but also creativity, craftsmanship, and digital influence in the ever-expanding fashion industry.

The star-studded evening was hosted by the stunning Nehal Chudasama and the charismatic Tanuj Virwani, and they kept the audience engaged with their wit and charm. 24 finalists, comprising the Top 8 from each category, took centre stage in a breathtaking display of style, confidence, and ingenuity.

The show opened with a mesmerising fashion round, where finalists graced the ramp in an exclusive collection by celebrated designer Mandira Wirk. The showcase, a blend of confidence, elegance, and effortless luxury, set the tone for a night of unparalleled sophistication

The esteemed jury panel featured an ensemble of industry stalwarts, including mentors Ritika Khatnani (Miss Diva Beauty Queen 2024), Sonaakshi Raaj (Miss Diva Fashion Designer 2024), and Bhavana Singh (Miss Diva Content Creator 2024), alongside celebrity designer Mandira Wirk, actor Fardeen Khan, Miss Cosmo 2024 Ketut Permata Juliastrid, and Miss Supranational 2023 Andrea Aguilera.

A high-energy rap performance by Pho electrified the crowd before the LIVA Miss Diva Beauty Queen 2024 finalists took the stage in breathtaking outfits by designer duo John & Ananth. Their collection, "Obsidian Dreams", embodied strength, mystery, and refined sophistication, setting the perfect backdrop for the finalists’ introduction round and thought-provoking interactive session. With poise, eloquence, and charisma, these women embodied modern beauty—intelligence, confidence, and the power to inspire.

Adding to the enchantment of the evening, Sa Re Ga Ma talents Pragati Nagpal and Arjun Tanwar delivered a soul-stirring musical performance, mesmerising the audience with their melodious voices.

The grand finale reached its crescendo with the announcement of the winners, marking the beginning of their transformative journeys on the global stage. The night concluded with exclusive photo-op moments, capturing the essence of grace, ambition, and limitless possibilities.

About Miss Diva:

Miss Diva, established in 2013, has been a marquee fashion property in India, hosting some of the most prestigious and glamorous beauty pageants and talent hunts in the country. It has served as a catalyst for dreams, propelling talented individuals onto the global stage. The platform has brought international acclaim to India through the achievements of icons such as Srinidhi Shetty, Srishti Rana, Asha Bhat, and Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu.