Ayushmann Khurrana's Dream Girl 2 gets a fresh release date

Promising to be a laughing riot for fans, Ayushmann Khurrana’s Dream Girl 2 now has a new release date. Fans will have to wait for a bit longer as the film will hit the theatres on August 25, 2023.

Makers revealed that the film still needs a lot of VFX work and that it won’t get completed in time. Since Ayushmann will be seen playing both Karan and Pooja in the film, a lot of tech support is needed in the film to make the transition look seamless.

Speaking about the decision, Ektaa Kapoor of Balaji Telefilms Limited said: "We want Ayushmann Khurrana's character to look perfect as Pooja in Dream Girl 2, and that's why we are taking extra time to perfect the VFX work for the face. We want to ensure that our viewers get the best possible experience when they watch the movie. The VFX work for Dream Girl 2 is an integral part of the movie, and we want to ensure that we deliver a high-quality product to our audiences."

The film stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday in the leading roles. It will be directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa.

