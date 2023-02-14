Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Dream Girl 2 drops teaser; watch

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Dream Girl 2 dropped its teaser today. Released on the eve of Valentine’s Day, it teases the new Dream Girl who is out there to woo everyone. This time, Ayushmann will not only talk in a girl’s voice but also seen dressed up as one.

Dream Girl will make its way to the theatres on July 7. The film also stars Ananya Panday.

Sharing thea Dream Girl 2 teaser, Ananya Panday wrote, “I thought sign karne par film mein ek heroine thi, yeh @pooja___dreamGirl ko sab kyun call kar rahe hain guys (I thought there was only one heroine in the film at the time of signing the project, why is everyone calling this Pooja now)? #7KoSaathMein #DreamGirl2 releasing in cinemas on 7th July, 2023.”

The teaser opens with a woman decked up in a shimmery backless blouse and lehenga, sitting on the bed with her back facing the camera. She gets a call from Pathaan who wishes her on Valentine’s Day. She continues to talk while doing her makeup. Pathan is heard saying, “meri Jawan aa aarahi hai (my Jawan is releasing)’ and asks her about when she would be coming. To this, Dream Girl says she has plans of coming on July 7.

Dream Girl 2 also stars Annu Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Manoj Joshi, Vijay Raaz, Seema Pahwa and Rajpal Yadav. The film is directed by Raaj Shaandilya and is produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Telefilms Limited.