Ayushman Khurrana's on cycling,'Maintaining fitness is an extremely important'

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana has added cycling to his daily fitness routine to clock in some serious cardio during the coronavirus pandemic.



Khurrana who is currently staying in Chandigarh with his family detailed the importance of staying fit which will only boost one's immunity to fight the virus."Maintaining fitness is an extremely important aspect today, given the crisis we are engulfed in. We will need to find our own fitness regimes to stay fit because it`s very important. So, since I'm in Chandigarh spending time with my family and parents, I decided to take up cycling," said the 'Gulabo Sitabo' actor.

He admitted that he has been a 'cycling enthusiast' all-time, but a busy work schedule brought a halt to it. However, taking up it now, amid the pandemic, has brought a much-needed balance to his routine.



"I'm loving doing this now because it`s not just helping me stay fit but it's also giving me the alone time to focus on things, ponder about life, and plan my way forward. Cycling alone is quite a meditative experience for me personally - I can focus on one thing at a time and close those loops in my head," said the actor.



COVID-19 crisis has kept the doors of the movie sets closed for over three months now, and the actor noted that he cannot wait to get back for shooting back to back."I can't wait to start shooting and I'm missing being on the sets the big time. I'm ready to start shooting multiple things. As soon as the production teams figure out and lock on the safest ways to start work, I will be back on the sets!," he added.



Ayushmann Khurrana had delivered many hit movies like 'Andhadhun', 'Badhaai Ho','Article 15' and many more. His latest movie was Shoojit Sircar's 'Gulabo Sitabo' alongside legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan.



The quirky comedy movie was released on June 12, through the online video streaming platform Amazon Prime Video. The film received favourable responses from the netizens and critics alike.