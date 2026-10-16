/Award-winning documentary, Turtle Walker, backed by Zoya Akhtar, to premiere on this date

Animal Planet is all set to premiere Turtle Walker, filmmaker Taira Malaney’s acclaimed documentary produced by Tiger Baby, Emaho Films, and HHMI Tangled Bank Studios, as part of India: Epic Wild Stories anthology on October 19, 2026.

The film follows conservationist Satish Bhaskar’s work, documenting sea turtle nesting sites along India’s coastline and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and his subsequent efforts to protect them.

Epic Wild Stories is a collection of wildlife and conservation stories from across the country, giving viewers a deeper understanding of India’s natural world.

Beginning in the late 1970s, Turtle Walker traces Bhaskar’s solitary expeditions, including his time on the uninhabited, Suheli Par island in Lakshadweep, where he communicated with his wife through letters sent in bottles. The film also follows his return to the Andamans after the devastating 2004 tsunami, as he sought to understand the impact of the disaster on sea turtles and their nesting beaches.

Zoya Akhtar says, “Satish Bhaskar’s is one of those extraordinary stories that deserves to be told widely. Animal Planet has been bringing stories that foster deeper connections with the natural world, and we are so glad Turtle Walker has found a place in India: Epic Wild Stories”

Turtle Walker premiered at DOC NYC in 2024 and has since screened at festivals including Raindance, Hamptons International Film Festival, BANFF Mountain Film Festival, Brisbane International Film Festival among others.

The film has also received notable awards such as Jackson Wild Grand Teton, Academia Film Olomouc (Best Film Award), SILBERSALZ Science & Media Awards (Best Nature Programme), Tasveer Film Festival (Jury Award) amongst others, and has been nominated for Grierson Awards for Best Science and Natural History Documentary.

Reflecting on the film’s journey, filmmaker Taira Malaney said, “After nearly 9 years in the making, and screening at 75+ international film festivals, 20+ awards and 100+ community screenings, we cannot wait to bring this film to Animal Planet’s vibrant and varied audiences across India. I hope viewers feel the same sense of awe for our country’s rich marine biodiversity that I did while making this film, and are inspired by the immense impact that a single individual can truly have.”



Turtle Walker premieres exclusively on Animal Planet on October 19, 2026 at 9 PM.