/Gondhal, India’s official Oscar entry, locks pan-India release for November: Read details here

Following its historic selection as India’s official entry for the 99th Academy Awards (Oscars 2027) in the Best International Feature Film category by the Film Federation of India (FFI) on September 18, 2026, the acclaimed Marathi folk-thriller Gondhal is gearing up for a grand Pan-India theatrical release on November 13, 2026.

Written, directed, and produced under Davakhar Films, the film has received widespread critical acclaim and is now poised to captivate audiences nationwide, releasing across the country in Marathi, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Also read: Marathi film Gondhal is India's official entry for Oscars 2027

Director Santosh Davakhar expressed immense pride in bringing an authentic regional story to a nationwide audience ahead of its Oscar race:

"When we set out to make 'Gondhal,' our only goal was to stay fiercely true to the raw culture, haunting rhythms, and untold layers of our soil. To see this deeply rooted folk-thriller resonate so profoundly that it becomes India's official Oscar entry is an overwhelming honor. Now, bringing it to audiences across the country on November 13 in a Pan-India release feels like bringing the story back full circle."

He further said, “Cinema has no language barriers when the emotion is raw and honest, and I am filled with immense gratitude that viewers from every corner of India will get to experience this sacred, suspenseful journey on the big screen together.”

What is Gondhal about?

Set against the backdrop of rural Maharashtra, Gondhal dives into a dark, suspenseful web of obsession and betrayal. The narrative follows Suman, a young woman trapped in a suffocating and unhappy marriage. Seeking a way out, she exploits her lover Sarjerao's deep, fanatic obsession with the sacred traditional Gondhal ritual.

As an overnight folk ritual unfolds under the cover of darkness, local power struggles, hidden motives, and secret betrayals collide, turning a sacred village night into a tense, dangerous game of crime and consequence before dawn.