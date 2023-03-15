Avril Lavigne shuts down topless woman protestor at Juno Awards: 'F*** off'

Juno Awards 2023 saw a lot of drama unfold as singer Avril Lavigne was on stage to introduce a performance. A topless environmental protestor climbed on the stage and Avril didn't let her take her air time. The music awards are equivalent to the one that happens in Britain. Juno Awards happen in Canada.

While Avril Lavigne was speaking, a topless woman climbed the stage behind the singer, flashing her back toward the audience. Her back had a message written on it: “Save the green belt” in reference to a controversial housing development plan by the Ontario government.

Avril tried to finish her speech at the awards before confronting the woman. She said, "Get the f*** off.” The woman was then escorted off stage by a security guard.

Watch what happened here:

Avril flickin a streaker’s tit live at the Juno’s is SENDING ME wow invite me next time I didn’t know the show was gonna POP OFFFFF@AvrilLavigne I love you more than ever pic.twitter.com/UkUyvE1g5j — The Beaches (@thebeaches) March 14, 2023 ×

The singer also mentioned the protestor in her acceptance speech when she joked, "Now, nobody try anything this time. I'll [mess a woman] up," while collecting the TikTok Juno fan choice award.

Juno Awards had Shang-Chi actor Simu Liu as the host of the night. Simu addressed the episode and praised Avril for dealing with the situation like a boss: She handled that “topless lady like a champion."

Meanwhile, the Ontario government is being criticised by environmentalists for issuing new regulations to remove 7,400 acres of protected Greenbelt land and open it up for housing. They plan to open 50,000 new homes which are set to be built by 2025.