'Avatar: Way of the Water' won't release in Kerala, India because of this shocking reason
‘Avatar’ fans in the southernmost state of India, Kerala will have to wait a bit longer to watch the upcoming sequel of the James Cameron film. The Film Exhibitors United Organisation of Kerala (FEUOK) announced its decision to not release the much-awaited film.
This decision comes in the wake of the disagreement between the FEUOK and the ‘Avatar: The Way of the Water’ makers over the profit-sharing terms. The body of Malayalam cinema termed the new conditions of the makers of the Hollywood blockbuster as “unusual.”
In a statement, K Vijayakumar, the president of FEUOK said, “It is not being banned here. We cannot accept their terms and conditions. They are demanding unusual pay from single-screen theatres in Kerala. That we cannot accept. We are not going to ban any films. But, we are not going to release Avatar 2 in Kerala. We are expecting negotiations from their side,”
Reportedly, the bone of contention between them is the 60% share of revenue they are asking for. Theatre owners in Kerala are not ready to go beyond the regular 55% share of revenue.
The decision will affect ‘Avatar: The Way of the Water’ release on about 400-odd screens across Kerala.
The film is slated to release on December 16 this year.