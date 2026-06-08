/Aubrey Plaza flaunts baby bump as she make her red carpet debut with partner Christopher Abbott at 2026 Tony Awards

Aubrey Plaza flaunts baby bump as she make her red carpet debut with partner Christopher Abbott

The stork’s visiting Aubrey Plaza soon! The actress flaunted her baby bump on Sunday at the 79th Annual Tony Awards in New York as she walked the red carpet with her partner Christopher Abbott. Plaza attended the awards night to support Abbott who was nominated for his performance as Biff, the son of Willy Loman, in Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman. This was the couple’s first red carpet outing since they started dating.

Aubrey Plaza is pregnant with her first child

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Plaza and Abbott are expecting their first child together. The couple announced their pregnancy in April this year. Plaza is due in the fall.

Their relationship had largely remained private following their collaboration on the 2020 film Black Bear and later the 2023–2024 off-Broadway production Danny and the Deep Blue Sea.



At the Tony Awards 2026, Plaza wore a floor-length black Chanel gown with white stripes. She kept accessories minimal, paired with muted burgundy nail polish. Her partner, Abbott, complemented her look in a black velvet tuxedo with slightly cropped trousers, paired with black boots and a slim black necktie, along with a white pocket square.

Aubrey Plaza's past relationship