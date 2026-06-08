/2026 Tonys: Death of a Salesman sweeps with 6 awards, Liberation wins best play

The big winners of the night were Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman, Schmigadoon!, The Lost Boys and Ragtime

On Sunday, June 7, stars filled New York City for the 2026 Tony Awards, honoring the best of Broadway. The 79th Annual Tony Awards, hosted by Pink, aired live from Radio City Music Hall. Leading the nominations were The Lost Boys and Schmigadoon! with 12 nods each, followed by Ragtime with 11. Death of a Salesman, Cats: The Jellicle Ball, and The Rocky Horror Show each earned nine nominations.

Death of a Salesman emerged as the big winner of the night, taking home six Tonys, the most of any production. Directed by Joe Mantello, the show stars Nathan Lane, Laurie Metcalf, and Christopher Abbott. Mantello won Best Direction of a Play, and Metcalf won Best Actress in a Play. Liberation won the best play.

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Check the complete list here:

Best Play

The Balusters

Giant

WINNER: Liberation

Little Bear Ridge Road

Best Musical

The Lost Boys

WINNER: Schmigadoon!

Titaníque

Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)

Best Revival of a Play

Becky Shaw

WINNER: Death of a Salesman

Every Brilliant Thing

Fallen Angels

Oedipus

Best Revival of a Musical

Cats: The Jellicle Ball

WINNER: Ragtime

The Rocky Horror Show

Best Leading Actress in a Play

Rose Byrne (Fallen Angels)

Carrie Coon (Bug)

Susannah Flood (Liberation)

WINNER: Lesley Manville (Oedipus)

Kelli O'Hara (Fallen Angels)

Best Leading Actor in a Play

Will Harrison (Punch)

Nathan Lane (Death of a Salesman)

WINNER: John Lithgow (Giant)

Daniel Radcliffe (Every Brilliant Thing)

Mark Strong (Oedipus)

Best Leading Actress in a Musical

Sara Chase (Schmigadoon!)

Stephanie Hsu (The Rocky Horror Show)

WINNER: Caissie Levy (Ragtime)

Marla Mindelle (Titaníque)

Christiani Pitts (Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York))

Best Leading Actor in a Musical

Nicholas Christopher (Chess)

Luke Evans (The Rocky Horror Show)

WINNER: Joshua Henry (Ragtime)

Sam Tutty (Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York))

Brandon Uranowitz (Ragtime)

Best Direction of a Musical

Michael Arden (The Lost Boys)

Lear deBessonet (Ragtime)

Christopher Gattelli (Schmigadoon!)

Tim Jackson (Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York))

WINNER: Zhailon Levingston and Bill Rauch (Cats: The Jellicle Ball)

Best Direction of a Play

Nicholas Hytner (Giant)

Robert Icke (Oedipus)

Kenny Leon (The Balusters)

WINNER: Joe Mantello (Death of a Salesman)

Whitney White (Liberation)

Best Featured Actress in a Play

Betsy Aidem (Liberation)

Marylouise Burke (The Balusters)

Aya Cash (Giant)

WINNER: Laurie Metcalf (Death of a Salesman)

June Squibb (Marjorie Prime)

Best Featured Actor in a Play

Christopher Abbott (Death of a Salesman)

Danny Burstein (Marjorie Prime)

Brandon J. Dirden (Waiting for Godot)

WINNER: Alden Ehrenreich (Becky Shaw)

Ruben Santiago-Hudson (Joe Turner's Come and Gone)

Richard Thomas (The Balusters)

Best Featured Actress in a Musical

WINNER: Shoshana Bean (The Lost Boys)

Hannah Cruz (Chess)

Rachel Dratch (The Rocky Horror Show)

Ana Gasteyer (Schmigadoon!)

Nichelle Lewis (Ragtime)

Best Featured Actor in a Musical

WINNER: Ali Louis Bourzgui (The Lost Boys)

André De Shields (Cats: The Jellicle Ball)

Bryce Pinkham (Chess)

Ben Levi Ross (Ragtime)

Layton Williams (Titaníque)

Best Book of a Musical

The Lost Boys (David Hornsby and Chris Hoch)

WINNER: Schmigadoon! (Cinco Paul)

Titaníque (Marla Mindelle, Constantine Rousouli, and Tye Blue)

Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) (Jim Barne and Kit Buchan)

Best Scenic Design of a Play

Hildegard Bechtler (Oedipus)

Takeshi Kata (Bug)

WINNER: Chloe Lamford (Death of a Salesman)

David Korins (Dog Day Afternoon)

David Rockwell (Fallen Angels)

Best Scenic Design of a Musical

Dots (The Rocky Horror Show)

Soutra Gilmour (Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York))

Rachel Hauck (Cats: The Jellicle Ball)

WINNER: Dane Laffrey (The Lost Boys)

Scott Pask (Schmigadoon!)

Best Lighting Design of a Play

Isabella Byrd (Dog Day Afternoon)

Natasha Chivers (Oedipus)

Stacey Derosier (Joe Turner’s Come and Gone)

Heather Gilbert (Bug)

Heather Gilbert (The Fear of 13)

WINNER: Jack Knowles (Death of a Salesman)

Best Costume Design of a Play

Brenda Abbandandolo (Dog Day Afternoon)

Qween Jean (Liberation)

WINNER: Jeff Mahshie (Fallen Angels)

Emilio Sosa (The Balusters)

Paul Tazewell (Joe Turner’s Come and Gone)

Best Choreography

Christopher Gattelli (Schmigadoon!)

Ellenore Scott (Ragtime)

Ani Taj (The Rocky Horror Show)

WINNER: Omari Wiles and Arturo Lyons (Cats: The Jellicle Ball)

Lauren Yalango-Grant and Christopher Cree Grant (The Lost Boys)

Best Sound Design of a Play

Justin Ellington (Joe Turner’s Come and Gone)

Tom Gibbons (Oedipus)

Lee Kinney (The Fear of 13)

Josh Schmidt (Bug)

WINNER: Mikaal Sulaiman (Death of a Salesman)

Best Orchestrations

WINNER: Doug Besterman and Mike Morris (Schmigadoon!)

Ethan Popp, Kyler England, Adrianne “AG” Gonzalez, and Gabriel Mann (The Lost Boys)

Lux Pyramid (Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York))

Brian Usifer (Chess)

Andrew Lloyd Webber, David Wilson, Trevor Holder, and Doug Schadt (Cats: The Jellicle Ball)

Best Original Score

Death of a Salesman (Music: Caroline Shaw)

Joe Turner’s Come and Gone (Music: Steve Bargonetti)

The Lost Boys (Music & Lyrics: The Rescues)

WINNER: Schmigadoon! (Music & Lyrics: Cinco Paul)

Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) (Music & Lyrics: Jim Barne and Kit Buchan)

Best Lighting Design of a Musical

Kevin Adams (Chess)

Jane Cox (The Rocky Horror Show)

Donald Holder (Schmigadoon!)

Adam Honoré (Cats: The Jellicle Ball)

Adam Honoré and Donald Holder (Lighting Design) and 59 Studio (Projection Design) (Ragtime)

WINNER: Jen Schriever and Michael Arden (The Lost Boys)

Best Costume Design of a Musical

Linda Cho (Ragtime)

Linda Cho (Schmigadoon!)

WINNER: Qween Jean (Cats: The Jellicle Ball)

Ryan Park (The Lost Boys)

David I. Reynoso (The Rocky Horror Show)

Best Sound Design of a Musical

Kai Harada (Cats: The Jellicle Ball)

WINNER: Kai Harada (Ragtime)

Adam Fisher (The Lost Boys)

Brian Ronan (The Rocky Horror Show)

Walter Trarbach (Schmigadoon!)

Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre (3)

André Bishop

James Lapine

Jules Fisher

Special Tony Award

League of Resident Theatres (LORT)

Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award

Mary-Mitchell Campbell

Tony Honors for Excellence in the Theatre