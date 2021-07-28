Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis reveal they don't bathe their children daily; Twitter reacts with hilarious memes

Hollywood power couple Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have a rather unconventional way of raising their children.



The couple recently appeared on Dax Shepard's 'Armchair Expert' podcast and stated that they wash their kids only when they spot dirt on them.



"If you can see the dirt on them, clean them," Kutcher said. “Otherwise, there’s no point."

The couple also admitted that they themselves weren’t regular bathers.



Kunis revealed that she didn’t have hot water growing up that made her skip the routine shower. The actress though admitted she washed her face twice daily. Her husband Kutcher said that he does wash his armpits and crotch daily but “nothing else ever."



Needless to say, the fans reacted with the funniest memes on Twitter. Someone even wrote, "Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis treat their kids like I treat my jeans," wrote one Twitter user.



Kunis and Kutcher's intimate yet gross revelation had most wondering why the couple did not believe in personal hygiene.

Me walkin past Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis in the streets pic.twitter.com/W3OwfptitJ — I Ortiz (@InfamousIOrti3) July 27, 2021 ×

I’m trying to figure out why Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis felt the need to share that? pic.twitter.com/NYbSGAeHV3 — Belle (@bbygrlcb) July 27, 2021 ×

ashton kutcher and mila kunis' uber driver takin em to the olive garden pic.twitter.com/VDdFPpGrL4 — richardo (@richardpls_) July 27, 2021 ×

School teachers when Mila Kunis and Ashton Kucher come to drop off the kids pic.twitter.com/f0E3xX3Dry — Bazinga (@BBingBBoom7) July 27, 2021 ×

when ashton kutcher and mila kunis kids walk into class pic.twitter.com/uAs7afNxiZ — Fresh (@freshbtw) July 27, 2021 ×

The revelation comes at a time when personal hygiene is being endorsed world over due to the pandemic.

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher married in 2015 and share two kids together, Elvira and Mark.