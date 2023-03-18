Ashley Graham reveals her husband Justin Ervin had a vasectomy after their twins

Ashley Graham and her husband Justin Ervin become parents to two beautiful twin sons last year. The 35-year-old model, who is also a mother of a three-year-old son Isaac Menelik Giovanni, has revealed that her husband Justin Ervin had a vasectomy.



Ashley, a plus-size supermodel, recently appeared on the Milk Drunk podcast, where she talked about her family and three young children.



While chatting, the supermodel shared that he husband had a vasectomy after she gave birth to their twins.



"We're in full vasectomy mode. He's shooting blanks now. I don't have to be on a pill, thank God."



Talking about the procedure, she said, ''It's so easy for them. It really is. It's like the easiest thing. Justin went shopping with me right after."



For the unversed, Ashley has earlier revealed how she almost died from a blood haemorrhage while giving birth to her twins at her home. Graham shared the traumatic experience during her interview with Glamour.