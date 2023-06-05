Arnold Schwarzenegger recalls how he told his ex-wife Maria Shriver about his child with housekeeper

In the Netflix new series titled Arnold, the Hollywood actor Arnold Schwarzenegger revealed the most heartwrenching moment when he revealed to his then-wife Maria Shriver about his extramarital affair.

In the upcoming three-part docuseries, the former California governor recalls the moment when he shockingly revealed to his ex-wife that he had an affair with the family's housekeeper, Mildred Baena, and had secretly fathered a son, Joseph.

"Maria and I went to counseling once a week," he recalls in the docu-series, per People, "and in one of the sessions the counselor said, 'I think today Maria wants to be very specific about something. She wants to know if you are the father of Joseph.' And I was like— I thought my heart stopped, and then I told the truth."

"'Yes, Maria, Joseph is my son,'" he recalled telling her.

Sharing more, the actor said, "She was crushed because of that. I had an affair in ’96. In the beginning I really didn’t know. I just started feeling the older he got the more it became clear to me and then it was really just a matter of how do you keep this quiet? How do you keep this a secret?''

Schwarzenegger, who shares four kids Katherine, 33, Christina, 31, Patrick, 29, and Christopher, 25, with Shriver, said that he's reluctant to talk about it as it always opens up the wounds again.

"I think that I have caused enough pain for my family because of my f--- up. Everyone had to suffer. Maria had to suffer. The kids had to suffer. Joseph. His mother. Everyone," he says in the show.

Talking more about his Joseph, Schwarzenegger said he's a "fantastic man" who "makes me proud."

"It was wrong what I did. But I don’t want to make Joseph feel that he is not welcomed in this world — because he is very much welcomed in this world," he said. "I love him and he has turned out to be an extraordinary young man."

Schwarzenegger and Shriver got married on April 26, 1986, and announced their separation in May 2011. Days after the Terminator actor publicly apologised for his affair in an interview with The Los Angeles Times.

"After leaving the governor's office I told my wife about this event, which occurred over a decade ago. I understand and deserve the feelings of anger and disappointment among my friends and family. There are no excuses and I take full responsibility for the

hurt I have caused. I have apologized to Maria, my children and my family. I am truly sorry," he said back then.

Schwarzenegger and Shriver finalised their divorce in December 2021.

More about Arnold -

The new documentary series, ‘Arnold’ focuses on former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger's life in the spotlight, rise to success and highest and lowest moments. As per Netflix's description, ''This intimate docuseries follows Arnold Schwarzenegger's multifaceted life and career, from bodybuilding champ to Hollywood icon to politician.''

The show will release on June 7 on Netflix.

