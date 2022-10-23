Arjun Kapoor shares sweet birthday post for lady love Malaika Arora: Be happy, be mine...

Malaika Arora has turned a year older today, and to make her birthday extra special, her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor shared the sweetest birthday greeting for her lady love.



On Sunday, Arjun shared a breathtaking photo of them together posing in front of the mirror. Sharing the photo on his Instagram account, the 'Gunday' actor wrote, ''The Yin to my Yang Happy Birthday Baby🎉🎁🎈 Just be you, be happy, be mine...''



Arjun and Malaika are one of the most talked about couples in tinsel town right now, and they never shy away from showing their love on social media sites. The couple made their relationship official in 2019.



Not only Arjun, but Arora's BFF clan, including actress Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karishma Kapoor, also shared some heartwarming wishes for their dearest Malla.

Kareena took to her Instagram stories and shared a slew of funny pictures. In the first picture, Malaika is reading a restaurant menu with all her focus. Sharing the picture, Kareena wrote, "May you always read the menu with so much seriousness."



The next one shows Malaika eating a large burger. She captioned the picture as, "and always guff your burgers and still look like a zillion bucks. "Happy birthday, darling Malla.''





Reacting to her photo, Malaika wrote, ''HAHAHA, Love you bebo."



Karisma Kapoor also shared a heartfelt birthday. She shared a boomerang video and wrote, "Happy birthday Malla, To many more fun times. "

