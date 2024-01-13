Ariana Grande's stalker faces over 3 years behind bars for breaking into her home 92 times
Ariana Grande's stalker, who audaciously invaded her home a staggering 92 times and shouted death threats, has been convicted. Aharon Zebulun Israel Brown, the individual responsible for a series of troubling incidents, faces charges of stalking, residential burglary, and making criminal threats against the pop star.
The haunting ordeal, which Ariana has endured since 2021, reached a resolution with the recent legal developments, as reported by TMZ. Between February and September of 2021, Brown brazenly broke into her home dozens of times, even wielding a knife during one intrusion. The situation escalated in June 2022 when he forcefully breached security systems, using a screwdriver to tamper with alarms and cut telephone lines.
Santa Barbara County District Attorney John Savrnoch confirmed that Brown is looking at a three-year and eight-month sentence in state prison, with the official sentencing scheduled for May. Additionally, Brown will face a 10-year restraining order to ensure the safety and security of the pop star.
Ariana Grande's ordeal took a terrifying turn in June 2022 when Brown engaged in a physical altercation with her security personnel, issuing chilling threats to "kill" them and the singer herself. Witnesses reported him yelling, "I'll f***ing kill you and her!"
The "Yes, And?" singer had previously obtained a five-year restraining order against Brown. In a letter to the court, as reported by Rolling Stone, she expressed her deep fear and concern: "The fact that Mr. Brown has been regularly coming to my home for over six months terrifies me," she wrote. "Based on his threats, I am fearful for my safety and for the safety of my family. I fear that absent a restraining order, Mr. Brown will continue to come to my home and attempt to physically harm or murder me or members of my family."