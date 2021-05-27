Ariana Grande shares dream-like photos from her intimate wedding with Dalton Gomez

It's been a week since Ariana Grande surprised her fans by announcing her wedding to real estate agent Dalton Gomez. On Wednesday, Ariana shared adorable photos of her intimate wedding that took place at her home in California on May 15.



The `Stuck With You` singer took to Instagram and shared a couple of pictures featuring herself and Dalton as they pecked kisses on each other`s lips.



The first picture sees an all-white room, accentuated with candles flowers with hints of furniture in black.



Grande looked gorgeous in a Vera Wang wedding gown as she exchanged vows with Dalton. Another photo has the duo kissing each other in the backdrop of lush green trees, the last picture of the post features the songstress posing candidly in the fairly like a white dress, with her eyes closed. The beautiful veil with a bow on her with the songstress` signature ponytail, complements the white sweetheart neck dress and the low cut back ensemble that had a slit around the leg space.



Another post gives a close look at Ariana's look for the D-Day as the singer kept it simple yet elegant and complete her look with simple pearl and diamond earrings.



Grande is seen getting ready with the help of professionals as they wear face masks to be safe while setting the actor`s hair and makeup.

The final post puts on display the affection between the newly married couple as they share a kiss, while Grande holds Gomez from his neck.



She captioned the images as "5.15.21," revealing to fans her wedding date. The news of the wedding though broke a few days later.

The ceremony had only 20 friends and family in attendance and there was no official ceremony but the two said their 'I dos' in an informal way.

Ariana and Dalton who began dating in early 2020 got engaged just before Christmas. They posted lots of pictures chronicling their romance, and after their engagement; Ariana`s mom, Joan, shared her excitement of welcoming Dalton as her son-in-law in the family.

"I am so excited to welcome Dalton Gomez into our family! Ariana, I love you and Dalton so much!!!! Here`s to happily ever after! YAY! Xoxoxo," she wrote in an Instagram post at that time.

