Ariana Grande & fiance Dalton Gomez send Christmas gifts to children at hospital

Ariana Grande along with her fiance, Dalton Gomez is spreading holiday cheer, by becoming secret Santa to hundreds of children spending their Holiday in hospitals in L.A. and the UK.



The 'Positions' singer sent the gifts and Amazon vouchers to hundreds of patients at Royal Manchester Children's Hospital and Manchester Royal Infirmary.

Ariana and Gomez also helped UCLA Mattel Children's Hospital patients by sending special gifts from their wishlists.

The hospital took to Instagram on Wednesday, to share an adorable series of photos featuring some of the kids with their presents—"happy holidays! love Ariana grande + dalton Gomez." the card reads.

"We're just really blown away by Ariana's generosity," UCLA Mattel Children's Hospital tells news agency. "Because we treat so many different ages and a spectrum of unique needs, she was very deliberate and intentional in making sure every child and family was taken care of."



A few days back, Grande revealed via sweet Instagram post that she's engaged to Gomez. "Forever n then some," she captioned the post, which featured a series of pics.