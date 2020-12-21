Ariana Grande announces her engagement on Instagram with a cute post

Ariana Grande is engaged! The singer announced her engagement to boyfriend Dalton Gomez on Sunday as she took to Instagram to share a series of photos of the couple.



The series also had her showing off her beautiful engagement ring. "forever and then some," she captioned the post.

Gomez, a Los Angeles real estate agent, was first linked to the celebrity around Valentine’s Day earlier this year.



According to reports, the two even decided to quarantine together during the lockdown in March. Things became official soon after as the two appeared together on several occasions on Ariana's Instagram stories.



He even appeared in her and Justin Bieber's music video 'Stuck WIth U' in May.



"They couldn't be happier, they're just so excited. This is a happy time for them, both sets of parents are thrilled," a source told People after the star announced the news.



The source added that the couple started dating back in January and the engagement has been announced two weeks short of their first anniversary.