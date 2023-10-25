ugc_banner

Arab-Israeli actor Maisa Abdel Hadi arrested over her social media post supporting Gaza

Updated: Oct 25, 2023, 12:23 PM IST



Story highlights

Maisa Abdel Hadi lives in the northern Israeli city of Nazareth. The Arab-Israeli actress was arrested on Monday. 

Amid the crackdown on people who are supporting Gaza, Israeli authorities have arrested an Arab-Israeli actress Maisa Abdel Hadi. Maisa made a social media post which the local authorities are calling an “incitement to terrorism”. A major war has broken out between Israel and Hamas after the latter launched an attack on October 7. Since then, Israel has constantly been bombarding Gaza. 

Maisa Abdel Hadi lives in the northern Israeli city of Nazareth. She was arrested on Monday and placed in custody until Thursday, according to police. She is one of a growing number of Arab Israelis to be detained over social media posts discussing the war. 

As for her social media post, Maisa Abdel Hadi allegedly posted a picture of a bulldozer breaching the fence between the Gaza Strip and Israel during the October 7 attack by Hamas. The Arab actress captioned the post, "Let's go Berlin-style," in reference to the fall of the Berlin Wall that partitioned Germany until 1989. 

According to rights campaigners and Israeli police, members of Israel's Arab minority and Palestinians have been fired, expelled from colleges and arrested over comments expressing solidarity with Gaza residents.

