AR Rahman posts rare selfie with Grammy winners Zakir Hussain and Shankar Mahadevan

Percussionist Zakir Hussain's supergroup "Shakti", featuring renowned artists such as singer Shankar Mahadevan, V Selvaganesh, and violinist Ganesh Rajagopalan, secured the prestigious Grammy Award for Best Global Music Album for their remarkable creation, "This Moment."

The announcement came during the grand Grammy Awards ceremony, and the joyous moment was shared by none other than music maestro AR Rahman.

Rahman captured the celebratory atmosphere with a selfie alongside the beaming members of "Shakti". In a congratulatory message on social media, Rahman wrote, "It's raining Grammys for India... Congrats Grammy winners #ustadzakirhussain (3grammys) @shankar.mahadevan (first Grammy) @selvaganesh."

In addition to the collective victory, Zakir Hussain and flautist Rakesh Chaurasia clinched another Grammy for Best Global Music Performance for their composition "Pashto." The track is part of the album "As We Speak", which also earned the accolade for Best Contemporary Instrumental Album.

Celebrating the historic win, Indian music composer and former Grammy recipient Ricky Kej took to social media and shared a video of Shakti's acceptance speech at the Grammys along with a heartfelt note. "SHAKTI wins a Grammy!!! Through this album, 4 brilliant Indian musicians win Grammys!! Just amazing. India is shining in every direction. Shankar Mahadevan, V Selvaganesh Vinayakram, Ganesh Rajagopalan, Ustad Zakir Hussain," the post read.

In other categories at the Grammys, Taylor Swift claimed Album of the Year, Miley Cyrus took home Record of the Year, and Billie Eilish emerged victorious in the Song of the Year category. Notably, Taylor Swift also secured Best Pop Vocal Album, while Miley Cyrus won Best Pop Solo Performance.