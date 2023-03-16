AR Rahman claims wrong movies are being sent to the Oscars

Oscar winner AR Rahman has stated that the wrong films were being sent to the Academy from India. Rahman won two Academy awards in 2011 for his music in the film Slumdog Millionaire. The music maestro recently spoke candidly to musician L Subramaniam about the films that are sent to the Oscars and his musical career.



“Sometimes, I see that our movies go till the Oscar… they don’t get it. Wrong movies are being sent for the Oscars. And I am just like DON’T”, he said in the video . He also added, “We have to be in another person’s shoes. I have to be in Westerner’s shoes to see what’s happening here. I have to be in my shoes to see what they are doing.”



Rahman also spoke about his journey in the music industry and said, “I came in the transitional period of technological change. It gave me a lot of time to experiment and fail. Nobody knew my failure, they only saw my success because it all happened inside the studio. We kept coming back again and doing it. So, the freedom I got because of having a home studio.”



The video also has Subramaniam wishing Rahman for his birthday indicating that the video was shot in January before the Naatu Naatu from RRR won the Best Song Oscar while The Elephant Whisperers won the Best Documentary Shorts Oscars this year. The third Indian film that fetched a nomination this year at the Oscars- All That Breathes- did not win the Best Documentary Film award.