AP Dhillon First of a Kind review: A young artist's journey to global success

Amazon Prime Video's new docuseries, AP Dhillon: First of a Kind, takes viewers on an intimate expedition through the life of a modern-day musical prodigy. This mostly gripping and never-boring four-episode series serves as both an alluring backstage pass and an uplifting anthem for aspiring dreamers. I admit to a little trepidation when I was asked to review AP Dhillon: First of a Kind. Not only was I not a pre-existing fan, but my knowledge of the man was also rather limited. My only encounter with his work was through the infectious popularity of his song "Brown Munde," which seemed to dominate post-lockdown gatherings.

New to AP Dhillon? Fear not

However, the docuseries proved to be quite accommodating for someone new to the world of Dhillon. It provides a comprehensive and informative introduction to who he truly is, making it accessible even to those unfamiliar with his background. Upon completing the docuseries and immersing myself in his chart-topping tracks on repeat, I can confidently express my gratitude for coexisting in a world with Dhillon. He comes off as a genuinely committed artist and a young man with easy, infectious laughter.

AP Dhillon: First of a Kind keeps you engaged

The series unfolds like a carefully curated album, offering a tracklist of pivotal events that shaped Dhillon's trajectory. From his origins in the Punjab region to his ascent in the global music scene, each episode paints a vivid picture of his growth, struggles, and triumphs. Spanning approximately 30 minutes per episode, AP Dhillon: First of a Kind achieves a blend of comprehensive storytelling and viewer-friendly length. The brevity of the episodes encourages focused attention, ensuring that every scene contributes meaningfully to the overarching narrative.

The docuseries also effectively peels back the layers of Dhillon's artistry, offering viewers a unique perspective into his creative process and the meticulous organisation that goes behind his big concerts. I learned how he and his team fused his Punjabi heritage with contemporary Western styles like pop and R&B to create a signature sound that resonates globally. One of the standout aspects of the series, for me anyway, was its exploration of how Dhillon and his team orchestrate large-scale concerts.

From the initial conceptualisation to the execution, there is an insight into the immense effort and coordination required to bring his music to the stage. The series doesn't wisely focus on the glitz and glamour of the performances; it delves into the logistics, rehearsals, and the collaborative spirit that underpins these grand shows.

A fascinating glimpse into the artist — and the man

While the series offers an interesting glimpse into AP Dhillon's artistic evolution, it does not shy away from portraying the person behind the persona. A special emphasis on Dhillon's connection to his family and community highlights his roots, further endearing him to audiences around the world.

But perhaps too worshipful?

While I liked AP Dhillon: First of a Kind overall, there are instances where it can come across as overly worshipful. It may also seem more like a promotional vehicle for Dhillon and his music, leaving minimal room for objective reflection — which it kind of is and does not to be fair pretend to be anything else. But one cannot help but wonder if a more objective take on Dhillon and his career might have explored the full range of his experiences as an artist.

That said, AP Dhillon: First of a Kind was still a fascinating look into a celebrated young artist that everybody should find worth watching. If you are a Dhillon enthusiast, though, it is nothing short of a gift

