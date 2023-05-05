Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma to make her Cannes debut this year

Bollywood star Anushka Sharma is gearing up for her Cannes debut. The actress will be headed to the French Riviera later this month where she will be a part of an event that will honour women in cinema along with Hollywood actress Kate Winslet. Anushka’s participation was confirmed by the French Ambassador to India Emmanuel Lenain, who stated that he had met with her husband, Indian cricketer Virat Kohli sometime earlier.

Sharing this news on Twitter, the French ambassador wrote, "A pleasure meeting @imVkohli and @AnushkaSharma! I wished Virat & #TeamIndia all the best for the upcoming tournaments, and discussed Anushka's trip to #CannesFilmFestival."

He also shared a photograph with the couple.

As soon as the message was shared online, fans of the couple shared their excitement with several thanking the ambassador for the great news. One wrote, “Omg so excited" while another called Virat and Anushka, “King and Queen”.

This month will be busy for Virat Kohli as he will start with the Indian Premier League as the acting captain of the Royal Challengers Bangalore. The cricketer is unlikely to give Anushka company at Cannes.

Cannes 2023 Festival will take place from May 16 and will run through May 27, 2023.

Actors like Sharmila Tagore, Aishwarya Rai, Vidya Balan and Deepika Padukone have served on the jury for the prestigious French festival.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sonam Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, and Deepika Padukone have walked the red carpet as part of some fashion or luxury brand deals. Others like Hina Khan, Pooja Hegde, Mallika Sherawat, Aditi Rao Hydari have also walked the red carpet.

This year, Indian films Kennedy and Agra will be screened at Cannes.

As for work, Anushka Sharma will be seen in Netflix film Chakda Xpress in which she essays the role of cricketer Jhulan Goswami. Last year, she made a guest appearance in the song “Ghodey Pe Sawaar” in the film Qala.

