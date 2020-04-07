Anushka Sharma plays a game of monopoly with parents and husband Virat Kohli, says 'make the most of these moments'

Lockdown and in isolation, Anushka Sharma has been sharing videos, photos of the time she is spending at home with her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli and her family.



On Tuesday, Anushka shared a photo of her family sitting and playing a game of monopoly. The photo had Anushka, Virat and Anushka's parents sitting across each other playing the popular board game.



Along with the photo, that she shared on Instagram, Anushka wrote a heartwarming post highlight the importance of making most of the moments at home with family.



"It`s from our primary caregivers - the family that we learn how to tread the journey of life, how to walk, how to eat, how to socialize & then face the world. This forms the initial conditioning that has a lasting impact on us."



The actor also threw light on the current situation of the world which is filled with `uncertainty.`



"In the world we inhabit today, there is a lot of uncertainty and I`m sure a lot of you have found that solace & sense of familiarity with your families," she wrote in the post.



Anushka also urged her followers to stay indoors to "take care of everyone precious" in our lives. Seeing silver-lining in the current lockdown period, she further wrote: "also make the most of these moments ... smile, laugh, share, show affection, clear misunderstandings, develop stronger/healthier bonds, discuss life and dreams and pray for a better tomorrow."



"We all have been moved deeply, we all have been affected deeply and hopefully we will carry forward these lessons in the days to come. And hopefully, we have all conditioned ourselves to relook at the world we inhabited before all of this happened," the `PK` actor further wrote.



Concluding the post on a lighter note, she wrote: "P.S.: It was a super close game of Monopoly and the competitive side of everyone was out there. Any guesses who won??"

Sharma along with her cricketer husband earlier pledged to donate to the PM-CARES Fund to help the government combat COVID-19. She has been actively putting up posts on social media spreading awareness about the pandemic and the importance of staying home.