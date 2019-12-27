Anurag Basu's 'Ludo' featuring Abhishek Bachchan, Sanya Malhotra and Rajkummar Rao to release in April, 2020

The official poster of 'Ludo' Photograph:( Twitter )
The first poster of the film was also released on Friday featuring the ensemble cast of Bachchan, Rao, Aditya Ray Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra and Rohit Saraf.
Makers of Anurag Basu`s upcoming film starring Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, and Sanya Malhotra, on Friday announced the title of the film - `Ludo`.
Helmed by Anurag Basu, the film also has Pankaj Tripathi and `Dangal` fame Fatima Sana Shaikh in pivotal roles.
Produced by Bhushan Kumar and Anurag Basu, the film is slated to hit the silver screen on April 24, 2020.