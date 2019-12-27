Anurag Basu's 'Ludo' featuring Abhishek Bachchan, Sanya Malhotra and Rajkummar Rao to release in April, 2020

ANI New Delhi Dec 27, 2019, 05.54 PM(IST)

The official poster of 'Ludo' Photograph:( Twitter )

Story highlights

The first poster of the film was also released on Friday featuring the ensemble cast of Bachchan, Rao, Aditya Ray Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra and Rohit Saraf.

Makers of Anurag Basu`s upcoming film starring Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, and Sanya Malhotra, on Friday announced the title of the film - `Ludo`.

Helmed by Anurag Basu, the film also has Pankaj Tripathi and `Dangal` fame Fatima Sana Shaikh in pivotal roles.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar and Anurag Basu, the film is slated to hit the silver screen on April 24, 2020. 