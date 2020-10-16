Anupam Kher takes a sly dig at Karan Johar's Dharma productions for a Twitter post

Actor Anupam Kher took a sly dig at Karan Johar on the day when hte filmmaker's 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' clocked 22 years today.



Anupam Kher called out Johar for not tagging him in the post, marking the celebration of 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai'. Retweeting the post, Kher wrote, ''Hum Bhi the film mein dost. Hum Ko bhi tag kar diya hota (I was also there in the movie). Anyway! Happy to be part of this film! @DharmaMovies #22YearsOfKKHH."

Hum bhi the film mein dost. Hum Ko bhi tag kar diya hota. Anyway!! Happy to be part of this film!! 😍🌺 @DharmaMovies #22YearsOfKKHH https://t.co/3x5oWdviPF — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) October 16, 2020 ×

The Twitter handle of Dharma production shared videos featuring Shah Rukh Khan and many famous scenes from the movie and tweeted, "Pyaar + Dosti & a whole lot of nostalgia for a story that changed generations to come! Celebrating #22YearsOfKKHH! Star-struck #KuchKuchHotaHai @karanjohar @apoorvamehta18 @iamsrk @itsKajolD #RaniMukerji #KKHH."

Anupam played a significant role in the film. He portrayed the character of Mr Malhotra, the principal of the renowned St. Xaviers College and the onscreen father of Rani Mukerji.



Meanwhile, the movie went on to win several awards and accolades in 1998, the year it was released. The film also featured Salman Khan, Sana Saeed, Farida Jalal, Archana Puran Singh and Himani Shivpuri.