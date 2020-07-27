Anubhav Sinha to make film on coronavirus with 4 other directors

Indian filmmaker Anubhav Sinha has joined hands with 4 other directors to make a film on the coronavirus pandemic. After giving us films like ‘Article 15’, ‘Thappad’ and others, the filmmaker is teaming up with directors like Hansal Mehta, Sudhir Mishra, ketan Mehta and Subhash Kapoor.

The foursome will be producing the film under Anubhav Sinha’s production banner, ‘Benaras Mediaworks’.

Talking of the project, Anubhav said, “It will be an interesting bunch of names, to tell stories of an interesting time in our lives. We will all interpret this period - starting February/March 2020 - and we will all tell a story from it."

"This is such an interesting time, you know - even though I realise interesting may not be the best word. Sudhir bhai's driver had contracted Covid-19 and he was unable to get a bed - and we were making all sorts of phone calls just to get him a hospital bed. Uss raat mere dimaag mein aaya ki humein usko document karna chahiye. And what better way to do it than different filmmakers looking at different things? Sudhir bhai ke pitaji ki death hui Covid period mein. We lost Irrfan - aur hum Irrfan ke janaaze par bhi nahi jaa paye. Nikloon ki nahi nikloon Tigmanshu (Dhulia) ko Police se jhagda karna pada - he said main toh jaaunga, bhai hai mera!" the director added.

Confirming the same, film critic Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter and wrote, “IT'S OFFICIAL... After #Thappad, Anubhav Sinha to produce an anthology film [not titled yet]... Based on stories and experiences from #CoronaVirus pandemic... #AnubhavSinha, #SudhirMishra, #HansalMehta, #KetanMehta and #SubhashKapoor will direct a story in this anthology film.”

Anubhav then explained what makes the film so interesting and said, “Hansal’s story is quite comic and quite tragic. Sudhir bhai's is quite political. Subhash's is also political, but in a different way. I am still struggling with my story - I want to tell an atmospheric story, which is about fear. I live on the 20th floor and I can see a very large expanse of Mumbai from my window. It has suddenly started looking like a deserted, dead city. And Ketan is saying 'main dekh ke batata hoon'."

The yet-to-be titled movie is expected to release in 2021.