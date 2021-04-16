Another 'Game of Thrones' star in talks to join Jason Momoa in 'Aquaman 2'

Pilou Asbaek, the Danish actor who is well known for playing Euron Greyjoy in 'Game of Thrones' is in talks to join Jason Momoa in 'Aquaman 2'.



Both the GOT stars have never shared the screen, as Jason character Khal Drogo was killed in season one of GOT and Asbaek appeared in the sixth season of the hit show.



More details of Pilou character and the sequel plot is being kept under wraps and Warner Bros. has made no comment on the recent news.



James Wan is returning to direct and produce alongside Peter Safran. David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick is writing the script.

Jason is reprising the role of Arthur Curry in 'Aquaman' sequel, where the first movie was one of the highest-grossing films of the year 2018. The American superhero film is based on the DC Comics character that follows the story of Arthur Curry (Jason Momoa), a human-born heir to the underwater kingdom of Atlantis, who goes on a quest to prevent a war between the worlds of ocean and land.

Several stars including Amber Hurd as Mira, Willem Defoe as Vullo, Nicole Kidman as Atlanta are also reprising their role. The original film from 2018 grossed $1.14 billion worldwide, and the sequel is set to hit theatres on December 16, 2022.