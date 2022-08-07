Annu Kapoor says he doesn't know who Aamir Khan is when asked about 'Laal Singh Chaddha'

Aamir Khan's most anticipated project 'Laal Singh Chaddha' is all set to release this week on August 11. But, the controversy around the film still refuses to die down. Several hashtags like #boycottLaal Singh Chaddha, are continuesly trending on social media with a section of social media saying that will not watch Khan's film at all.



As 'Laal Singh Chaddha' and the film's boycott is a heated topic in the country, many stars are being asked about the film and what are their views on the same matter. While many landed their support for Khan, but recently actor Annu Kapoor was asked about the film, reacting to which Kapoor shockingly said that forget about the film, he doesn't even know,'' who is Aamir Khan.''

Also read: Aamir Khan on 'Boycott Laal Singh Chaddha' Twitter trend: People feel I don't like India

Kapoor is nowadays promoting his Amazon Prime series 'Crash Course', and during one of his press interviews, one journalist asked him about the film.

In the video shared by Viral Bhayani, the reporter asked, ''Sir Aami's film 'Laal Singh Chaddha' is going to release.''



Reacting to this, Kapoor aggressively said, “What is that, I don't watch movies. I don't know."



After his controversial reaction, his manager quickly interrupted in between and said, "No comments on another movie''

Also read: Laal Singh Chaddha: Not Tom Hanks, Aamir Khan was influenced by this actor while working for this film

But, Kapoor further added, why ‘no comments ’. I don't watch any films, whether it's mine or of others. I don't even know who he is and I literally don't know him, then how can I tell you anything about him, end of the topic. No idea.''



The video has taken the internet by storm and netizens have also dropped their reaction. One user wrote, ''Why you work in movies then😂.''



Another wrote, ''Thats rude😔''



The boycott started after a few clips of Aamir's previous interview started resurfacing again in which he called the country intolerant and shared about how he and his ex-wife Kiran Rao don't feel safe in India anymore.