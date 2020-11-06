Anne Hathaway reacts to 'The Witches' controversy: I'm sorry to kids with limb differences

After Warner Bros, Hollywood actress Anne Hathaway too has apologised for the negative representation of the disabled community in her latest film 'The Witches'.



Hathaway said this would not have happened had she made the connection between limb differences and the look of her character.

As the evil Grand High Witch, Hathaway's character has three fingers on each hand that resemble the congenital disorder ectrodactyly.

Many prominent people including Paralympian Amy Marren, actress Melissa Johns, and writer-director Ashley Eakin, and organizations including the Lucky Fin Project, Reach, and Changing Faces had criticised the film for perpetuating negative stereotypes against people with limb differences. The movie is an adaptation of Roald Dahl's story.



"I have recently learned that many people with limb differences, especially children, are in pain because of the portrayal of the Grand High Witch in 'The Witches'," Hathaway wrote on Thursday on her Instagram story.



"Let me begin by saying I do my best to be sensitive to the feelings and experiences of others not out of some scrambling PC fear, but because not hurting others seems like a basic level of decency we should all be striving for. As someone who really believes in inclusivity and really, really detests cruelty, I owe you all an apology for the pain caused. I am sorry."



"I particularly want to say I'm sorry to kids with limb differences: now that I know better I promise I'll do better. And I owe a special apology to everyone who loves you as fiercely as I love my own kids: I'm sorry I let your family down," she further added.

Directed by Robert Zemeckis, the film released on October 22.



Earlier, the film's creators and Warner Bros also issued an apology, saying they were deeply saddened to learn that the depiction had upset people with disabilities.



(With agency inputs)