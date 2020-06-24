Anne Hathaway and Bill Murray set to star in 'Bum's Rush'

Anne Hathaway and Billy Murray are set to work in upcoming project ‘Bum’s Rush’.

The film will be directed by Aaron Schneider. He said, “I am so happy to reunite with my Get Low collaborators Robert Duvall, Bill Murray and C. Gaby Mitchell and of course delighted to work with Anne Hathaway and Sarah Green. It’s a very special project and I’m thrilled to be a part of it.”

There are reports that Robert Duvall will join the film.

In the film, Anne will play a custom boot maker who crosses paths with a stray dog, Bum, voiced by Bill Murray.

The screenplay is penned by C. Gaby Mitchell. Sarah Green (Loving, Mud, Tree of Life) will produce the film with Mitchell and Aaron Schneider. "We are all dog lovers on this team, and now more than ever we appreciate their value in our lives. We are excited to join forces with Rocket Science and CAA to bring this timely story to the world," said producers Green and Mitchell.

‘Bum's Rush’ will be shot on location in Santa Barbara and New Mexico.