Animal pre-teaser out! Ranbir Kapoor dons most fierce avatar in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's next

Ranbir Kapoor is on a roll! After topping the box office charts last year with Brahmastra and winning hearts with his dashing look in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, the actor is back with the most anticipated project of the year. Kapoor's most talked about the project, Animal, will hit theatres this year, and the audience is excited to see the actor's most fierce on-screen avatar.

Helmed by Kabir Singh fame Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the thriller also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Triptii Dimri in the lead roles. The movie will release in theatres on August 11. Animal teaser - On Sunday, the makers released the pre-teaser of the fourthcoming project, and looking at the short clip, we can surely say that it will amp up the audience's excitement. The action-packed teaser showed Ranbir donning a rough look. Wearing a white kurta and dhoti and sporting long hair and a beard, the actor is carrying an axe, and he fights and brutally kills the group of masked men.

In the background, we hear an energetic Punjabi number.

The 49-second pre-teaser was shared with the caption, "teaser 2 months until the beast is unleashed #2MonthsToAnimal Pre-teaser out now #Animal in cinemas on 11th August!" The Big Clash - Independence Day is the big week for Bollywood, and this year we will witness the big clash between three big movies, which will be Akshay Kumar's OMG 2, Sunny Deol's Gadar 2, and Ranbir Kapoor's Animal. All three movies are releasing on August 11th. #Xclusiv… RANBIR KAPOOR: ‘ANIMAL’ VERY MUCH ON SCHEDULE… #Animal is NOT postponed… DON’T believe rumours… The first collaboration of actor #RanbirKapoor and director #SandeepReddyVanga is DEFINITELY arriving in *cinemas* on 11 Aug 2023 [#IndependenceDay wknd]. #BhushanKumar pic.twitter.com/hGS01j1FvV — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 9, 2023 × More about Animal - More details about the film have been kept under wraps. The film's synopsis reads, "A gangster drama that explores the turbulent relationships between all the characters that eventually lead to the protagonist becoming an ''animal" in nature."

The project is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar`s T-Series. Ranbir Kapoor's work projects - On the work front, Kapoor was last seen in Tu Jhoothi Mai Makkaar, co-starring Shraddha Kapoor. The movie by Luv Ranjan received mixed reviews from the audience and critics alike.

