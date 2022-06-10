Anand Ahuja pens heartfelt birthday wish for his ladylove Sonam Kapoor

On the occasion of Sonam Kapoor`s 37th birthday, husband Anand Ahuja penned a heartfelt note for his `baby`s mama` Sonam Kapoor on social media.

On Thursday, Businessman Anand Ahuja, husband of actor Sonam Kapoor, dedicated a special birthday post on Instagram for his lady love in a `special way`, as he shared some unseen glimpses of the couple, in the caption he wrote, "@sonamkapoor ... Happy Birthday to my best friend, my partner, my girlfriend, my wife, and this year our baby`s mama."

Anand further added, " As you are on the verge of motherhood, want to share the most valuable lessons you have taught me through your words and actions : (1) the importance of putting full focus & effort into every task we commit to (2) the power of stillness & silence to develop our intuition and use that to guide us in the decisions we make and (3) the value in enjoying on each step, each movement, each sentiment to really make #everydayphenomenal - Happy Birthday to the most special, insightful power @sonamkapoor "

Fans, family and friends from the industry were quick to react to the heartfelt post by Anand for Sonam. Sonam`s cousin sister Anshula Kapoor and Sonam`s mother Sunita Kapoor dropped a bunch of hearts in the comment section. Sonam wrote, "Forever forever together every lifetime" in the comment section.

Sonam and Ahuja tied the knot on May 8, 2018, in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony. She announced her pregnancy a few weeks back and is expecting her first child with her husband, Anand Ahuja this fall.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja will be next seen in "Blind" directed by Shome Makhija, which also stars Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak and Lillete Dubey in prominent roles. The film is expected to release later this year.