/Ammy Virk escapes Canada gunfire unhurt; father reveals what happened after concert

Punjabi singer and actor Ammy Virk has escaped unharmed after a vehicle linked to his concert convoy came under gunfire in Abbotsford, British Columbia. The incident reportedly happened on September 5 following his performance at Rogers Forum.

Initially, reports raised concerns about the singer's safety. However, his father, Kuljit Singh, confirmed that he is safe.

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Ammy Virk's father reacts

Kuljit Singh, while speaking to The Tribune, clarified that Ammy was not the intended target. "He has no enmity with anyone." He added that information received from Ammy's brother indicated that the shooting was related to the concert organisers rather than the singer's vehicle.

Singh also assured that the family was safe.

According to reports, at around 11 pm, gunshots were allegedly fired from an SUV in the 2500-block of McCallum Road in Abbotsford. No one was injured in the firing. Around seven rounds were fired.

Soon after this incident, a separate case of a vehicle fire was reported in the next block, about five kilometres from the shooting site, where an SUV was found engulfed in flames.

An investigation is underway to determine whether the two incidents are connected.

Police have not confirmed whether the vehicle involved in the shooting belonged to Ammy Virk's convoy. However, reports have claimed that the targeted vehicle was part of the convoy accompanying the singer after his concert.

Ammy Virk's Unity Tour

Virk's Abbotsford show was part of his ongoing Unity Tour across Canada and the US. Following his performance at Rogers Forum, the singer took to Instagram to express gratitude. "Thank you so much Vancouver (BC). Hope you guyz liked that show... that was our last show of Unity Tour…"