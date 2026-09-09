Ricky Kej announces star-studded artist line-up for DAMROOH tour

Three-time Grammy Award winner, Padma Shri recipient, and UN Goodwill Ambassador Ricky Kej has officially unveiled the guest artist ensemble for his most ambitious project to date: DAMROOH, Dance To The Cosmic Spirit, produced and promoted by Wizcraft.

Guest artists at Kej's concert

Leading the international contingent will be Keith Middleton, a lead performer with STOMP for more than eighteen years and a star of the IMAX film Pulse: A Stomp Odyssey. The vocal core will feature Bollywood playback stars Sudhir Yaduvanshi, Siddharth Basrur, Anjana Padmanabhan, and Abi K Safa, anchored by classical vocalist Siddhartha Belmannu.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Driving the rhythm section will be percussionists Karthik Mani and Arun Kumar, while the instrumental textures will be rounded out by sitarists Mayank Raina and Arjun Anand, sarangi player Manonmani, and electric guitarist Shashank Akella.

Also Read: Ricky Kej reveals how he narrowly escaped 2019 crash

About DAMROOH

The first artist of Indian origin to top the US Billboard New Age Chart, Ricky Kej will trade his usual festival format for an entirely new, fully seated, immersive orchestral experience which will run in support of UNICEF, honouring his long-standing environmental and humanitarian mission. Anchored around the rhythm of the Damaru that represents the cosmic life force and the living planet, audiences will experience a cinematic symphonic orchestra elevated by immersive, tech-driven staging and rare global instruments like the Kora, Hang Drum, Sarod and Didgeridoo.

Venue and ticket details

The tour kicks off on October 31, 2026, at the Terraform Arena in Bengaluru, followed by a performance on November 28, 2026, at Leisure Valley Park in New Delhi NCR (Gurugram) and wraps up its primary announced dates on December 5, 2026, at the MMRDA Grounds in Mumbai.