/Ricky Kej announces multi-city India tour Damrooh; to begin in October

Three-time Grammy Award winner, Padma Shri recipient, Guinness World Record holder and UN Goodwill Ambassador Ricky Kej is set to return to the Indian arena circuit with his upcoming tour, ‘DAMROOH - Dance To The Cosmic Spirit’. The large-scale musical tour, presented and promoted by Wizcraft, will travel across several major cities between October and December 2026.

The tour is expected to bring together more than 30,000 attendees across its various stops. The currently announced schedule includes Bengaluru, New Delhi NCR and Mumbai, while dates and venues for Ahmedabad and Chennai are yet to be revealed.

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An immersive musical experience

Known for blending music with environmental and humanitarian themes, Kej is taking a different approach with ‘Damrooh’. Rather than a conventional concert setup, the tour will feature a fully seated orchestral experience combining symphonic music, cinematic compositions, electronic elements and instruments from different musical traditions.

Ricky Kej states, “Damrooh is not a concert, it is a heartbeat. The Damaru has always represented the primal pulse of creation, and I wanted to build an entire world around that rhythm — one where orchestral music, nature and technology speak the same language.

This tour is deeply personal to me, and doing it in support of UNICEF, alongside artists who have shaped my own musical journey, makes it even more meaningful. I can't wait to bring Damrooh home to India.”

Musically, the DAMROOH stage will function as a singular, living instrument structured across five cosmic forces: orchestral instrumentation, indigenous world sounds, global voices, electronic textures, and the thematic element of nature. The tracklist, comprising a mix of reimagined signature works and original compositions, will be structurally anchored around the primal rhythm of the Damaru, representing the infinite pulse of nature, consciousness and the living planet.

Moving beyond standard instrumentation, the show will spotlight rare global instrument archaeology, featuring live performances on the Kora, Hang Drum, Sarod and Didgeridoo alongside classical sitars, underscoring a worldview in which everything on earth is connected: a celebration of nature and cosmic energy that transcends language and culture.

DAMROOH promises to be an immersive musical journey inspired by a universal beat that flows through all of nature’s creations and collective consciousness.

Sam Panchmukhi, National Creative Mentor, Wizcraft states, “Damrooh reflects everything Wizcraft stands for as a live entertainment powerhouse — a show built to move audiences emotionally, not just visually. Ricky's vision demanded an entirely new production language for the Indian arena circuit, and we're proud to bring an experience of this scale, artistry and purpose to audiences across the country, in support of a cause as vital as UNICEF's work.”

Ticket details and tour schedule

Tickets are live now, exclusively available on District. The tour is presented by Wizcraft and in support of UNICEF.