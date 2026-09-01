/'Transition to big screen organic' - Mirzapur director Gurmmeet Singh on biggest challenge of taking the show from OTT to theatres - Exclusive

It's time to revisit the world of Mirzapur. Just like old times, when every character of the show was alive, it was the rise of Guddu and Bablu Pandit in a world led by the Tripathi family, especially Kaleen Bhaiya and everyone's favourite Munna Tripathi.

For the first time in Indian cinema, an adaptation of a hit series is coming to the big screen with a totally new story, featuring some iconic characters along with the introduction of new ones.

Set to release on September 4, the world of Mirzapur is coming to the theatre. In an exclusive chat, director Gurmmeet Singh has reflected on doing the reverse, bridging the gap from OTT to the big screen.

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Mirzapur: The movie: Director on biggest challenge of taking film to theatres

He opened up about how the theatrical version is different from the series and what challenges came with the transition.

''A theatrical film demands a very different emotional rhythm compared to a series. What was the biggest creative challenge in ensuring Mirzapur: The Movie feels like a cinematic event while staying true to the soul of the franchise'' he said.

Written by Puneet Krishna, Singh further talked about how the crux of the project lay in the writing.

''The crux of trying to bring the franchise to the big screen was in the writing. We put our efforts into finding a story that demanded spectacle rather than forcing set pieces into the script. This helped making the transition to the big screen organic and let us maintain the flavour of Mirzapur as we love it.''

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What's the story of Mirzapur?

The film will bring the iconic world of Mirzapur to the big screen for the first time, and it will revolve around Pankaj Tripathi’s Akhandanand Tripathi, aka Kaleen Bhaiya. He is the don of Mirzapur, who runs an illegal arms and drug trade. The key characters of the show were, Munna (Divyenndu Sharma), the only son of Kaleen Bhaiya, Guddu Pandit (Ali Fazal), and Bablu Pandit (previously played by Vikrant Pandit, in the movie, Jitendra Kumar). Ravi Kishan is the new entry as Babban Babua, and this adds another layer to this gang war.



The film brings back a host of familiar faces while introducing new characters to the world of Mirzapur. The film features Pankaj Tripathi, Divyenndu, Ali Fazal, Jitendra Kumar, Ravi Kishan, Abhishek Banerjee, Rasika Dugal, Mohitt Maalik, Sheeba Chadha, Rajesh Tailang, Pramod Pathak, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, Shweta Tripathi, Sonal S. Chauhan, Anangsha Biswas, Shaji Chaudhary, Satendra Soni, Kulbhushan Kharbanda and Sushant Singh in key roles.

Presented by Amazon MGM Studios and Excel Entertainment, Mirzapur: The Movie is directed by Gurmmeet Singh, written by Puneet Krishna, and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment. The film is co-produced by Kassim Jagmagia and Vishal Ramchandani.