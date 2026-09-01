/Mainstream Bollywood meets Assam: Ohh My Dog brings local flavour to the big screen

Pankaj Tripathi-starrer Ohh My Dog was released in cinemas on August 7, 2026. The movie has a special connection with Assam as it features a major story based in the state and has been filmed in Dibrugarh, and highlights local cultural traditions and regional actors while spotlighting human-animal relationships. The film has been written and directed by Amit Rai and follows two separate adventures unfolding on the same day- one in Dibrugarh, Assam and the other in Patna, Bihar.

Assam Takes Center Stage in Mainstream Hindi Cinema

In the Assam storyline, a clever schoolboy named Apu goes on a mission to find his missing pet dog, Momo. Filmed extensively across Dibrugarh, the movie offers audiences an authentic view of the region. It showcases local cultural elements, including Gayan-Bayan—a traditional performance from Assam’s centuries-old Vaishnavite heritage—and features several artists from the region.

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Pacing Issues and Padded Scenes

The film’s universal theme has won hearts of the audience. However, critics have also stated that the movie struggles with its execution and pacing. Rather than supporting each other, the back-and-forth edits between the Assam and Bihar storylines frequently disrupt the flow of both narratives. The film often feels like two separate movies running side-by-side due to extra reaction shots, drawn-out chases, and repeated scenes.

Highlighting Local Visibility and Animal Welfare