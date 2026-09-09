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Shots fired at Punjabi singer Ammy Virk’s car in Canada investigation underway

Pragati Awasthi
Edited By Pragati Awasthi
Published: Sep 09, 2026, 12:07 IST | Updated: Sep 09, 2026, 12:07 IST
Shots fired at Punjabi singer Ammy Virk’s car in Canada investigation underway

Picture of Ammy Virk Photograph: (IG/Ammy Virk)

Story highlights

 The drive-by shooting took place on Saturday in British Columbia, Canada, after his performance at Rogers Forum. No one was injured. 

In a shocking turn of events, multiple shots were fired at a vehicle linked to Punjabi singer-actor Ammy Virk. The drive-by shooting took place on Saturday in British Columbia, Canada, after his performance at Rogers Forum. No one was injured.

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Pragati Awasthi

Pragati Awasthi

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Pragati Awasthi

Pragati Awasthi is an entertainment industry expert with over three years of experience covering celebrity profiles, conducting in-depth interviews, writing reviews, and analysing ...Read More

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