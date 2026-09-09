/Shots fired at Punjabi singer Ammy Virk’s car in Canada investigation underway

In a shocking turn of events, multiple shots were fired at a vehicle linked to Punjabi singer-actor Ammy Virk. The drive-by shooting took place on Saturday in British Columbia, Canada, after his performance at Rogers Forum. No one was injured.
The drive-by shooting took place on Saturday in British Columbia, Canada, after his performance at Rogers Forum. No one was injured.
In a shocking turn of events, multiple shots were fired at a vehicle linked to Punjabi singer-actor Ammy Virk. The drive-by shooting took place on Saturday in British Columbia, Canada, after his performance at Rogers Forum. No one was injured.