Amitabh Bachchan's Jalsa is not containment zone anymore

Two weeks after Amitabh Bachchan's home was declared a containment zone, BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) has removed from the containment area.

On Sunday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) removed the poster from the actor's residence, it's been 14 days since the Bachchan family member's were tested positive.

ANI Twitter shared pictures of the same and tweeted, "Mumbai: BMC removes poster which they had put outside 'Jalsa', the residence of Amitabh Bachchan, declaring it as containment zone. Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan-Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & their daughter Aaradhya are admitted at Nanavati Hospital after testing positive for COVID."

Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan-Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & their daughter Aaradhya are admitted at Nanavati Hospital after testing positive for COVID pic.twitter.com/GIImOJVA7n — ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2020 ×

Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Aaradhya Bachchan was admitted to the Nanavati Hospital after tested positive for coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Amitabh has kept on updating his fans through his social media post. The actor himself via a tweet revealed his coronavirus diagnosis on 11 July. "I have tested COVID-19 positive... shifted to the hospital... hospital informing authorities .. family and staff have undergone tests, results awaited...All that has been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested!" he tweeted.

A few days back, there was some fake news circulating about Big B tested negative for coronavirus. But he himself denied all the rumors, tweeted, ''This news is incorrect, irresponsible, fake and an incorrigible LIE ''.