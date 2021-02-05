Amitabh Bachchan wishes Abhishek Bachchan on 45th birthday

ANI
New Delhi, India Published: Feb 05, 2021, 10.51 AM(IST)

Amitabh Bachchan and son Abhishek Photograph:( Twitter )

Follow Us

Story highlights

Amitabh Bachchan wished Abhishek Bachchan on his 45th birthday by sharing a then and now picture featuring him with Junior Bachchan.

Going down memory lane, Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Friday wished his actor-son Abhishek Bachchan on his 45th birthday by sharing a then and now picture featuring him with Junior Bachchan.

The 78-year-old actor took to Instagram and celebrated his son`s special day by uploading a then and now picture with him and captioned it, "I lead him once holding his hand .. he leads me now holding my hand."The post from the `102 Not Out` actor is a collage of two pictures. One side shows him holding a young Abhishek`s hand and leading him while the other picture shows an older Abhishek doing the same for the veteran actor.

×

Abhishek also got an adorable wish from his niece, Navya Naveli Nanda. Taking to her Instagram account, Navya shared a throwback selfie from a football game with Abhishek.

Sharing the photo, Navya wrote a heartfelt note for her uncle. She captioned the post, "Happy birthday best friend to more NYC nights & Chelsea games. You may just be my favourite family member My partner in all crimes!"Meanwhile, Big B, who recently celebrated sixteen years of his blockbuster film `Black`, was last seen in `Gulabo Sitabo`.

He has an impressive line-up of films in the pipeline including Rumi Jaffery-directed `Chehre`, Ayan Mukerji`s superhero movie `Brahmastra`, and Nagraj Manjule`s sports film `Jhund`.On the other hand, Abhishek was last seen in Anurag Basu`s Netflix movie `Ludo` and has `The Big Bull` in the pipeline. 

Topics

Read in App