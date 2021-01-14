Amitabh Bachchan voiced Covid caller tune to be replaced with a new one

The Covid caller tune voiced by Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan is out. Instead, the government has replaced it with a new caller tune from Thursday onwards- two days after the first batch of Covid Vaccine were rolled out in India.



The public service announcement, voiced by BIg B listed safety measures for the pandemic. The caller tune in the recent weeks had faced opposition as many complained that they were being forced to listen to it every time a phone call is made.

The new caller tune has a female voice and will be used for awareness about the COVID-19 vaccination drive.

"The new year has brought a new ray of hope in the form of vaccines. Vaccines developed in India are safe, effective and will provide immunity," it says.

The message then goes on to appeal to the public to have faith in Indian vaccines and not believe in rumours. It also urges people to continue with COVID-19 precautions despite the roll-out of vaccines.

Earlier this month, a PIL was filed asking the govt to drop the campaign featuring Bachchan. The petition, filed by a Delhi resident, said the government engaged and retained Mr Bachchan to spread awareness about the preventive measures to fight the COVID-19 even though the superstar himself, as well as other members of his family, had been infected in July 2020.

The petition had appealed to instead to use famous coronavirus warriors for the campaign.

