Amitabh Bachchan joins Nag Ashwin’s mega-project co-starring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone

Amitabh Bachchan joined Prabhas and Deepika Padukone starrer Nag Ashwin's untitled film. Big B will be essaying a pivotal role in the mega-budget movie.

The makers shared the big news on their social media pages by sharing a video featuring the megastar and some of the iconic roles he has played over the years, ''Welcoming with a full heart, the pride of a billion Indians. The Amitabh Bachchan. Our journey just got BIG-ger!'' they wrote.



'Baahubali' actor Prabhas also expressed his excitement as the announcement was made, "Finally, a dream coming true...Sharing screen space with the legendary." he wrote.

Meanwhile, director Nag Ashwin also made sure to let everyone know, that his role will be a full-length role, ''#NamaskaramBigB Not a guest role or a special appearance...but a full-length role so important, that his characters name was the working title of an early draft...thank you @SrBachchan sir for the privilege...we will make it worthy of your time #Prabhas #DeepikaPadukone''.

Amitabh Bachchan also thanked the team for the greetings. He tweeted, "T 3685 - An honour and a privilege to be a part of this momentous & most ambitious venture .. and my greetings for the completion of 50 years for @VyjayanthiFilms.. may you celebrate another 50 .. and on !!"

The biggest Telugu film production company, Vyjayanthi Movies, will also mark its 50th-anniversary with the special venture and the movie will be a high budget multilingual film.





Nag Ashwin's science-fiction is untitled so far with media calling it 'Prabhas 21'. The film will go on floors in April next year and it is expected to release in 2022.



On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan was the last scene in Shoojit Sircar's 'Gulabo Sitabo'. Big B's last outing in Telugu industry was 'Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy' which released a year ago.