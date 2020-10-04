Amitabh Bachchan dishes on hilarious conversation about snoring

Entertaining fans with his witty side, megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Sunday shared a humorous conversation with a friend. The 'Don' actor posted a rib-tickling conversation over Instagram wherein he talked about snoring, and his busy schedule that includes 12 to 15 hours on the sets.



The 'Thugs of Hindostan' actor wrote, "Unhonne mujhse kaha, 'Amit ji you are ignoring me`!`"

"Mitr hain mere, socha uttar de doon - to kaha main ne : bhaiya , 12 - 15 ghante kaam karne ke baad, keval snoring ka samay milata hai , ignoring ka nahin " !!!!

It translates to: "He told me ''Amit ji you are ignoring me' !", "He is a friend, I thought I should answer - so I said: Brother, after working 12 - 15 hours, only get snoring time, not ignoring" !!!! (along with laughing with teary eyes emoji).

Alongside the post, the 'Sholay' star shared a collage of 2 pictures- one that featured the star sticking his tongue on his upper lip, as he posed for the camera, on the other hand, the second one is a smiling picture.

Senior Bachchan has been updating fans on his activities by posting pictures and videos.



Earlier this week, the 77-year-old actor took to Instagram to share a picture of himself from the sets of his popular quiz show `Kaun Banega Crorepati,` where he is seen sporting a green coloured ribbon on his suit.

The veteran actor explained the significance of the 'green ribbon' in the caption and said that he is a 'pledged organ donor.'